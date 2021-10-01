Kelly Price has broken her silence after she was reported missing, announcing that she contracted COVID-19.
She told TMZ, she almost lost her life.
"At some point, they lost me," she said. "I woke up some days later, a couple days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was."
She said she first contracted the virus on July 29, and didn’t share if she had been vaccinated.
"I'm following (doctor’s) orders. I'm quarantined. Feeling really drained," she wrote on Instagram. "Splitting headache but I'm not in the hospital. I'm grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer."
Once it became noticeable that she was distant, a missing person report was filed. Her sister, Shanrae publicly asked her to contact their family.
Price’s attorney Monica Ewing assured media outlets that she wasn’t missing, but instead recovering.
In the footage obtained by TMZ, Price said she was at home with COVID for about a week and her husband took care of her before he also tested positive. He had rushed her to the hospital with severe symptoms, including a fever of 103 degrees.
She shared she was released from the hospital with an oxygen tank because of a shortage of beds and health care workers had been aiding her at home over four weeks.
"People were definitely seeing me," Price said. "The people that could actually say something are not allowed to because of HIPAA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] law."
