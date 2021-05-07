Because of coronavirus restrictions limiting people in a delivery room during birth, Kelly Rowland invited close family and friends, including her former bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle, to watch on Zoom.
As a recent guest on Ellen, she explained why she had her birthing experience on that platform.
“When I had Titan, my family was in there, and this time they weren’t. Everybody was feeling a way about that because we like to be at each other’s births, so we got a Zoom, and everyone was there.”
