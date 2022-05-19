On his newly-released highly-anticipated album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar shocked fans when he revealed his struggles with infidelity in his relationship with his fiancee Whitney Alford. They are parents of two children.
He shares his challenges on "Mother I Sober," with a "lust addiction," and admits to cheating on Alford.
Lyrics include, "Intoxicated, there's a lustful nature that I failed to mention/Insecurities that I project, sleepin' with other women/Whitney's hurt, the pure soul I know, I found her in the kitchen/Askin' God, 'Where did I lose myself? And can it be forgiven?'"
He also shared on the track Alford, who's on the album cover with their children, recommended he seek therapy.
"Broke me down, she looked me in my eyes, 'Is there an addiction?'/I said 'No,' but this time I lied, I knew that I can't fix it/Pure soul, even in her pain, know she cared for me/Gave me a number, said she recommended some therapy," he raps.
He also addresses his infidelity on another track on the album titled "Worldwide Steppers."
"Next time I [expletive] a white [expletive] was out in Copenhagen/good kid, m.A.A.d city tour, I flourished on them stages/Whitney asked did I have a problem, I said, 'I might be racist’/Ancestors watchin' me [expletive] was like retaliation."
Listen to "Mother I Sober" here.
