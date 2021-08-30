Kendrick Lamar has finally given an update on his next album, calling it his last with his label, TDE.
On Aug. 20, a note was posted to Oklama.com that Lamar reportedly wrote. “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”
He added that he’s been spending his time writing, listening to music, and collecting old Beach cruisers. He continues, “The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.”
He didn’t share a description about the album, instead he said, “Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”
Lamar signed the note with “Oklama” and ended it with a photo of him in the studio accompanied by the message.
“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”
His last album Damn was released in 2017, and he anchored the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018.
Although there hasn’t been any solo material released in awhile, he has jumped on a number of features including songs with 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq and, most recently, Busta Rhymes.
Sources: www.TMZ.com, www.People.com, www.TheShadeRoom.com, www.TheJasmineBrand.com, www.Essence.com, www.RollingStone.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.