Trouble has still found its way to the estranged couple despite their separation. Marc Daly, husband of Kenya Moore isn’t a happy camper as he’s requested she be held in contempt of court for having their daughter, Brooklyn present during a Real Housewives of Atlanta fight.
Court documents acquired by RadarOnline.com allege Daly is angry over Brooklyn being in Moore’s hotel room sleeping while fellow RHOA cast member Marlo Hampton attempted to kick the hotel room’s door.
Daly and Moore are already in a divorce battle and are set to face trial later this month.
Prior to the divorce, Moore filed a separate custody case petitioning for primary custody. With the case Daly fought for Brooklyn to not be shown on RHOA.
It was agreed for Moore to have sole custody with Daly receiving visitation. The judge ruled Brooklyn could be seen on RHOA with restrictions.
The judge reportedly wasn’t persuaded and no proof was presented that Moore would put her daughter in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”
For the court order the judge gave Moore the control to decide if she would feature Brooklyn on RHOA or for any other profitable circumstances. On the other hand the judge mandated Moore to talk with Daly about any opportunities.
“[Kenya] shall notify [Marc] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Marc] of the content of the appearance; the minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age appropriate.”
