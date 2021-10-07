Keshia Knight Pulliam and her former co-star, actor Brad James, have tied the knot.
Pulliam posted to her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, that she and James exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony late last month. She shared wedding photos including Ella, the four-year-old daughter she has with Ed Hartwell.
"Last week my life forever changed," she wrote. "I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!! It wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."
She continued, "Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love."
James, shared pics to his Instagram and wrote, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step... I'm grateful to take mine with you."
They began dating in 2019, after meeting on the set of 2019’s Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. Pulliam announced their engagement in December 2020 and said on Instagram that "heart is so filled with joy!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.