Keshia Knight Pulliam recently welcomed her second child to the world, her first with husband Brad James.
She gave birth to her new baby on Sunday, April 9, the same day she celebrated her 44th birthday. In the post she shared a video of her in her hospital room as she and James anticipated their baby’s arrival.
"With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week," she captioned the post.
In the video captured by James, Pulliam is seen sitting in a hospital bed while James is wearing a hospital gown, mask, and hair net. He teased her about her diet and symptoms, while joking, "This is how grown people play doctor."
The couple shared news about Pulliam’s pregnancy in December.
The couple opened up about their growing family in an interview with ET back in December, with Pulliam admitting that she felt "very pregnant" but "happy."
"[I'm] enjoying every moment," Pulliam told ET in an interview. "You know, when it's the last [one] you're like, 'Oh I know I have heartburn but it's OK.'"
This is the couple’s first child together. They tied the knot in September. Pulliam’s first child is with her ex-husband Ed Hartwell
