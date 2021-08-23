Kevin Hart’s new series Hart to Heart, which airs on Peacock, provides people with a space to hold emotional and candid conversations. Things turned left on a recent episode when he and Don Cheadle talked about age.
Cheadle revealed his age to Hart and Hart's response to it was “Damn,” which left Cheadle unamused and set social media ablaze.
Hart did apologize, but it didn’t make much of an impact.
The pair had a quarrel about Hart’s response. He tried to explain, stating that “he didn’t mean for it to come out that way.” Cheadle followed up and said, “We’ll take a poll on how you meant it, when people hear it after the show is over.”
“I can honestly say that that was from a place of love,” Hart continued, but Cheadle still didn’t take what Hart said lightly.
Later, Cheadle shared a more positive sentiment to the situation on Twitter and said they should star in a movie together.
“Doing what we do best and that’s being assholes to one another,” Hart said in his Instagram caption, sharing a clip of the interview.
Sources: www.afrotech.com, www.thejasminebrand.com, www.bet.com, www.washingtonpost.com
