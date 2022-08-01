Hypertension, the silent killer, has been confirmed as Kevin Samuels’ cause of death two months after his passing.
Samuels, an image consultant, and YouTube entertainer popular for his relationship advice videos died May 5, 2022. After complaining of chest pain, he collapsed.
According to The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Officer's evidence, his heart had thicker chambers than normal. It's also reported that Samuels was prescribed Atenolol, a medication linked to hypertension treatment.
Read more information about his death on NBC News’ website.
