Popular for his controversial relationship advice videos, image consultant and YouTuber Kevin Samuels has died. He was 56.
His mother confirmed his death to NBC News.
Hearsay around his death began circulating on social media Thursday night.
Samuels’ mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, dismissed information about how he died. She told multiple outlets she found out about his passing online.
"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," Samuels-Burch said in a phone call on Friday. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."
NBC reports Atlanta officials responded to a call on Thursday morning about an injured person inside an apartment. CPR was performed, and the unresponsive victim was later identified as Samuels.
The police report alleges an unnamed woman inside the apartment told them Samuels complained of chest pain, and she tried to help him, but he fell. She then called 911.
Samuels was transported to Piedmont Hospital. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told the media they couldn’t confirm or deny any details.
Samuel’s Youtube channel attracts 1.4 million subscribers featuring videos of him discussing dating and relationships. Many social media users disapproved of his opinions, often saying he was misogynistic towards Black women.
