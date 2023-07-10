Keyshia Cole’s ex-boyfriend Niko Khale is recovering after suffering from a near-fatal stabbing.
As he heals, fans wonder what led to the unfortunate turn of events and question if his current girlfriend was involved with the situation.
Days ago, Khale posted pictures of him in a hospital bed with Tobias, the son he and Cole share by his side.
In an Instagram post, Khale said he was thankful for being alive and recognized God protected him from danger.
“Lucky to be alive. God got us,” he wrote.
Khale provided an account of what happened also in his post.
“Got stabbed in my chest and my arm. My lung was punctured and collapsed. My diaphragm was also ruptured. They had to cut my stomach open and put a tube in my chest so I could breathe. By the grace of God today I’m back on my feet and I am breathing on my own.”
