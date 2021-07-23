Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole’s biological mother, died on Monday, July 19 after a decades-long struggle with addiction.
Cole’s brother Sam told TMZ Lons overdosed Sunday in her Oakland home. It was her 61st birthday. While partying, she took drugs and relapsed on her “long, hard road to sobriety,” he said.
He said he checked in with Lons daily and attempted to help her stay clean.
Her battle was documented on television, social media and other platforms. She is most remembered from Cole’s reality television series on BET, “Keyshia Cole My New Life.”
Last year, Lons remained sober for 60 days. It was something Cole and family were very proud of. Cole hasn’t publicly commented on her mother yet.
Sources: TheJasmineBrand.com, TMZ.com, The Source.com, LoveBScott.com
