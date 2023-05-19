Kierra Sheard-Kelly is expecting! The gospel singer and her husband Jordan Kelly are pregnant with their first child, according to Sheard-Kelly’s rep.
"I am so excited and blessed to have this opportunity to carry, my prayer, and watch our baby grow," Sheard-Kelly says. "I'm most excited about raising a game changer, loving someone so deep, and having that same impact my mother had on me. I think I'll be raising one of my best friends!"
The exciting news comes after the couple experienced two miscarriages.
"God still showed me that He's in charge, and to keep believing,” she said. “I've been fearful and have worried, but God has sent me constant reminders and ways of affirmation. My husband's faith and declarations have stood in place of my lack many times.”
Sheard-Kelly and Kelly wed in December 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.