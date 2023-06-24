Russell Simmons didn’t receive any love from his kids on Father’s Day. Instead, he’s embroiled at the center of family drama involving his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons, and their daughters Ming Lee, 23, and Aoki Lee, 20.
Russell, 65, shared an Instagram story targeting Kimora, which reads "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”
Kimora, 48, shared her own version of what the family is going through to Instagram Story. She made some serious allegations against Russell.
"I'm so sorry to have to do this," Kimora wrote. "But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied, threatened or afraid."
"Leave my kids alone," she continued. "This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one's own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead."
Aoki, supported her mom and backed her statements by pulling out receipts of Russell including a screen recording of him yelling at her on FaceTime, text messages of the two going back and forth in a war of words, and him allegedly harassing her boyfriend and her friends.
"This is not someone who will accept help," she wrote in the post's caption. "This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.