Various news outlets including the L.A. Times are reporting that a California court has revived lawsuits from two men who claim that pop icon Micheal Jackson sexually abused them when they were children. The legal documents claim that Jackson’s companies had a legal duty to protect the two boys from the star’s alleged abuse. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2013, and then dismissed in 2017 due to expiration of a statute of limitations.
The California Court of Appeal for Second District wrote, “A corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from an affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is solely owned by the ‘perpetrator of the abuse.”
“It would be perverse to find no duty based on the corporate defendant having only one shareholder. And so we reverse the judgments entered for the corporations.”
