Rapper Latto has the internet questioning who she’s talking about after she revealed in a recent interview that another artist attempted to get her to have sex in exchange for clearance of their verse in a song from her upcoming album.
Latto said the unnamed male rapper already recorded his verse for the song and has since been giving her a difficult time in clearing it for the album. Latto shared the artist thought sex would help her with clearing it.
“These men, you know what I’m saying? They don’t know how to keep it business… So, I don’t care, baby I’m just going to keep it 100. It’s a feature on my album—it was difficult to clear. And they, like, trying to drop they nuts on me [engage in sex] because I won’t respond to a DM.” Latto said.
She said she had to turn the song in immediately despite being mistreated by the anonymous artist.
“I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know the label said don’t do that [out people] it’s bad business, whatever. Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers. I’m not going to shut up about it,” Latto said. “We tolerate too much. We think, ‘Oh, well that just come with the game, being a female rapper.‘’ No, it shouldn’t though. It shouldn’t… You know you ain’t doing that to your fellow male rappers. Like, c’mon.”
Despite the circumstances, the rapper is still featured on Latto’s album which releases March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.