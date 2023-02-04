Latto is poking fun at a Twitter troll who accused her of wearing the same panties with different outfits. She found humor in the accusation and auctioned her underwear on eBay.
The lowest bid started at 99 cents and reached over $95,000 with 80 bids. The link has since been removed.
The controversy started when Twitter user @extraathique posted two images of Latto in different outfits wearing similar cheetah print underwear captioned, "Can't afford new panties ?,” assuming the rapper wears the same underwear everyday.
Latto’s response was, "Oh no, it's the panty police."
She also showed her underwear drawer on her Instagram Story proving she has several pairs of cheetah-print underwear, not just one pair.
"These are all my Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday," she said in the clip. "So um, $5 at Target. Here's the cheetah stash. So, that's two, three, four, yeah, clean. Five. Oh look, this one has a brand new tag on it. So that's cute."
