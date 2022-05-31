Actress and LQBTQ activistLaverne Cox has her own Barbie doll coming out.
On Wednesday, Mattel announced the company was releasing a Barbie doll in Cox’s likeness. This is the first time in the brand’s history a doll will be created to represent a transgender woman.
The doll’s wardrobe includes a burgundy tulle gown, high-heel boots, a shimmery metallic bodysuit, and silver earrings.
"It's been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll," Cox said in a statement. "I can't wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection."
The Tribute Series Barbie will be available starting Tuesday at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and MattelCreations.com.
"We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie," Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.
