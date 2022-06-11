As an 18-time NBA all-star, two-time Olympic gold medalist, four-time NBA champion, LeBron James is the first active NBA player to be a billionaire.
According to Forbes, the 37-year old NBA star has officially entered the billionaires list with a net worth estimated at $1.2 billion.
Off the court, James has earned more than $900 million from endorsements and business ventures, as well as through his ownership of several multimillion-dollar estates in Ohio and Los Angeles, according to Forbes. Part of his wealth can be attributed to his endorsements with companies like Haines, Nike, Gatorade, AT&T, Pepsi and WalMart. And his investment in the Charlotte Hornets team can be added.
His production company SpringHill Co., which Forbes estimates to be worth around $300 million, produced the 2021 hit movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which starred James and earned roughly $163 million at the box office. James is also a part owner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, and Liverpool F.C., among others.
Other U.S. Black billionaires of note include St. Louis’ own David Steward, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Tyler Perry and Rihanna.
