Lil Jonnot only raps and produces music, but he can also redesign homes.
He hosts "Lil Jon Wants to do What?," a new HGTV series that premiered May 2.
"I love walking into someone's house and turning it upside down," he said. "When people hear my name, they automatically think … fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don't love following design trends. I would rather be the trendsetter," he said in a statement.
He and Anitra Mecadon, a designer and builder, will persuade homeowners to tap into their creativity for their home's aesthetics.
"Who doesn't want to see Lil Jon's creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation?" Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said. "We expect fans to say, 'Yeah! Yeah!'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.