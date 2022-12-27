Call it a case of “Sue Chef.”
Lil Wayne’s former chef is suing him, saying he fired her without cause.
Morghan Medlock alleges she was terminated after traveling home for a family emergency earlier this year. The lawsuit, which is obtained by TMZ, claims Medlock was working with Wayne for almost two years when she was fired after a trip to Las Vegas.
During her trip to Vegas on Memorial Day, Medlock was told her 10-year-old son suffered a head injury leading to hospitalization. She hurried back to Los Angeles, but alleges Wayne held her up by smoking on the plane.
She flew on a separate aircraft instead of waiting for a flight back home and alerted Wayne’s assistant about the situation. She thought they would understand but was shocked when they discharged her.
After leaving Vegas, his team asked if he was quitting and she said she wasn’t. Returning home back to LA as Wayne’s head chef, she said him and his team ignored her.
Later she was notified of her discharge in a message from Wayne that read, “Tell Chef Morghan this isn’t going to work.”
She is suing for wrongful termination, retaliation, and several unlawful practices.
She claims her termination is a violation of California law which forbids firing someone because they missed work to aid their sick or injured child. She is asking for at least $500,000 in damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.