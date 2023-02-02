Rapper and music mogul Lil Wayne performs at The Factory in Chesterfield for his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation on April 26.
The five-time Grammy Award winning multi-platinum superstar popular for several solo hits and features including “A Milli” “How to Love” “Lollipop, and more, is embarking on a 28-city tour beginning in Minneapolis and concluding with three California stops.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on https://www.lilwayneofficial.com/
