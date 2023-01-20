Looks like Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are off the market —cause they’re dating each other.
They confirmed the dating rumors that have swirled around since they spotted together on a dinner date last month in West Hollywood.
Idris posted an Instagram story of him and Harvey snuggling beside each other. He wished her a Happy Birthday, “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji],” he wrote.
He shared another post of Harvey showing her holding money to her ear with the caption, “The plug.”
Harvey most recently dated Michael B. Jordan for a year before splitting in June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.