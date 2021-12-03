Virgil Abloh, 41, Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer, and founder of Off-White, Italian luxury fashion house died after a cancer battle Sunday.
"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues," an Instagram post read.
Abloh battled a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. The family thanked everyone for their love and support and asked for privacy as they grieve. No word on Abloh's funeral arrangements.
