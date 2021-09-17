Since his breakup with Cassie in 2018, he’s been linked to Yung Miami, Tina Louise, and Lori Harvey. In lieu of his annual Labor Day weekend white party, he cozied up on a yacht in Capri with model Joie Chavis.
Prior to his PDA session with Chavis, he watched his daughters D’Lila and Jessie (twin daughters he shares with the late Kim Porter), and Chance (whom he shares with Sarah Chapman)make their runway debuts at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.
He also is the father of Justin, Christian, and Quincy. Chavis has a daughter Shai with Bow Wow and son Hendrix with Future. As for Joie, this wouldn't be her first time dating a rapper. She shares daughter Shai, 10, with Bow Wow and son Hendrix, 2, with Future.
She didn’t address dating rumors. However, she did take to Instagram posing in a bikini with the caption, “How deep I gotta dig for you to pipe down.” Diddy, who follows Chavis on Instagram, posted to his Insta Story, “have a blessed day.”
