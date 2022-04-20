“Hi Hater,” rapperMaino has proven himself someone not afraid of controversy, especially racial fetishes.
The Brooklyn emcee recently sat down with “Angela Yee’s Lip Service,” podcast and shared he likes to role play as a runaway slave.
He further explained when he has sexual relations with white women he enjoys playing “a disobedient slave.”
“You’re massa’s wife and I just got whooped by him,” he said. “and the whole time I been eyeballing you and you eyeballing me and I’m gonna come all sweaty after just getting whooped, and you’re going to say, ‘No, Billy-Joe, no. Massa’s not gonna like it. And I’m like, ‘You know you want it lady.'”
He hasn’t addressed the interview, but he did make a post alluding to it.
“Yo, it just hit me. I just realized that absolute freedom is not giving a [expletive],” he says in the clip. “It is absolute freedom in not giving a [expletive] about what nobody think, what nobody said, what nobody has about anything to say about what you got going on.”
