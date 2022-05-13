Puerto Rican singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is coming to a big screen near you in Marvel’s “Muerto.” Bunny’s lead role marks the first time a Latinx actor will have a live-action superhero film in the Marvel franchise.
Bunny stars as Juan Carlos Estrada/El Muerto, an unorthodox protagonist who gains his powers from a mask inherited from his family.
The movie is a spinoff of Spider-Man, where El Muerto is scheduled to attend a wrestling charity event to fight and expose who is behind the Spider-Man mask..
“I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling, and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role for me, and it will be epic,” Ocasio said during a surprise appearance at CinemaCon.
The film is scheduled for release on Jan. 12, 2024.
