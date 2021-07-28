The life of Malcolm X will be featured in a television series that is in the works at Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar.
It’s based on the novels “X: A Novel,” and “The Awakening of Malcolm X,” which were co-written by Malcolm’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz.
“X A Novel” details Malcolm’s life beginning from his childhood. His father was lynched and his mother was held at a mental hospital against her will. He was also imprisoned at 20. “The Awakening of Malcolm X” chronicles when he joined the Nation of Islam in prison and utimately transitioned into Malcolm X. Shabazz will serve as executive producer.
In 1992, Denzel Washington portrayed Malcolm X in Spike Lee’s film biopic,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor. In a recent work, Kingsley Ben-Adir played him in the Oscar-nominated film “One Night In Miami.”
