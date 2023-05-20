Jay-Z may or not have an illegitimate son roaming around the world somewhere.
Rymir Satterthwaite claims he is Jay-Z's secret child and has filed a court order for DNA testing.
“I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will,” Satterthwaite told Daily Mail. “I won’t stop fighting for this until I win. And I will win because the law is on our side,” Satterthwaite added.
Jay-Z’s team denies Satterthwaite is his son.
“The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted,” the rapper’s attorneys said in a letter to Daily Mail.
Satterthwaite says the rapper and his mother, Wanda had an on-off relationship in the early 1990s before Jay-Z was famous.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been married since 2008. The couple have three children together Blue Ivy, 11, and the twins Rumi and Sir, 5.
