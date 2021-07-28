Mariah Carey’s daughter, 10-year-old Monroe Cannon, is starring in her first brand campaign.
She’s featured in a kids’ apparel line ad by OshKosh B'Gosh titled, “Today Is Someday.”
A clip shows Cannon playing a younger version of her mother while wearing an OshKosh B’gosh outfit that hearkens back to Carey’s 1990 “Someday” video.
"Someday it's going to be different," Cannon says in the ad. "The melodies that live in my head, someday they'll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?"
"As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams,” Carey said in a statement. “Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path."
The “Today Is Someday” campaign also pays homage to the late Muhammad Ali and Outkast’s childhood experiences. The videos feature children acting as influential figures and delivering monologues from each of them.
Watch Today is Someday: Mariah Carey
Sources: GoodMorningAmerica.com, Billboard.com, CNN.com, Variety.com, EOnline.com
