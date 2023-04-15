The 19-year age difference between Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey doesn’t seem to phase him.
Their relationship was in the headlines a few years ago after it was revealed Houston, now 41, met Dickey, 22, when she was 17. They got engaged in March 2019 after five months of dating and married in August 2020.
In an upcoming preview in an episode of TV One’s Uncensored, Houston talks about how he and Dickey connected.
“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different, how we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” Houston said. “When I met my wife, she was 17. We had no, really, conversation and no, really, connection until she was of age.”
Houston went on to defend the backlash he’s received for his relationship with someone half his age.
“People don’t understand it. And of course, I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19,” he said. “And, you know, when we did finally start to talk, I was like, ‘This woman is like me’… For one, we had a spiritual connection, and I feel like that’s the most important thing… and being able to start being around her… we connected through music and her spirit, her kindness, her heart, reminds me a lot of my mom and we connected on so many different levels.”
Houston told the story of how the two met on an Instagram post in June 2020. He said they met in 2018 through a mutual friend. Dickey befriended Chris Stokes’ (former manager who discovered Houston’s group Immature) daughter Chrissy Morales after the group attended a Jehovah’s Witness convention.
Back in June 2020, Houston first responded to the backlash, taking to Instagram to explain to his followers how he and Miya met.
“I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend,” he said at the time. “Never before then, did I even know she existed… Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019.”
