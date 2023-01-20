TMZ reports Marvin Gaye’s son, Marvin Gaye III, has been arrested for charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.
Gaye’s adopted son allegedly aimed a gun at a cousin during an argument that also involved Gaye’s wife.
Following the incident, Gaye left before law enforcement arrived on the scene. It's reported the situation comes from an argument about a former assault.
A source told the outlet Marvin and his wife Wendy’s marriage has been on the rocks with ongoing issues for some time. Gaye went to the sheriff’s station the next day and turned himself in.
He was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon charges. His bond was posted at $50,000 and he was released.
A protective order was issued forbidding Gaye to be at the house and/or around the family. Officers went back to the house and removed two firearms.
