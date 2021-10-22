The Queen of all things ‘Hot Girl’ related Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Popeyes to create her “Hottie Sauce.” The one-of-a-kind concoction will also include merchandise incorporating Megan’s Hot Girl aesthetic with the restaurant’s branding.
The Houston emcee will also franchise some of the restaurants. The sauce is labeled as “sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality.” Its ingredients include honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper, and can be used on Popeyes’ chicken sandwich.
The “Hottie Sauce” is available at Popeyes in the United States and fourteen other countries as of Oct. 19. “Thee Heat” merchandise line consisting of bikinis, tees, tumblers, hats, and pet toys released online the same day at 12 p.m. ET.
