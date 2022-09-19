Megan Thee Stallion disputes Nicki Minaj’s claims of him telling her to get an abortion.
Minaj not new to having rap beef went on her Queen Radio show discussing her rivals including an unidentified person believed to be Megan, who recommended she get an abortion.
On the epsiode she explained how the alleged person told her to terminate her pregnancy at an abortion clinic after she turned down a drink offer.
“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink… you know, because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant, because you were actively trying to have a baby,” Minaj said. “Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!'”
Minaj also talked about how the unknown person attempted to send congratulation flowers to her house honoring the birth of her son after seeing Beyoncé sent her flowers.
Several of Minaj’s cult following fanbase, “The Barbz” accused Megan of being the culprit.
One of her fans tweeted “@theestallion Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.. This isn’t something to stay quiet on.”
Megan saw the tweet and responded back saying that’s a lie.
Megan and Minaj’s fans tussled back and forth in a war of words, with Megan eventually clearing the air on the rumors.
“No names were mentioned but u were first to respond? Oh baby the shoe fits,” Megan replied. “So this person didn’t mention me?”
“If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol?”
