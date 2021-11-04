She shared the good news to her Instagram followers.
“2021 finna graduate collegeeee 😛 taking my graduation pics today 😭I can’t wait for y’all to see,” Meg wrote.
Of course, she decorated her cap with her popular catchphrase “Real hot girl s**t.” She has been studying at Texas Southern University and taking classes regarding her bachelor’s degree in health administration before fame.
Her degree is an homage to her late mother, Holly Thomas, whom she watched “get up and go to work every single day” with her grandmother. Thomas died of brain cancer in 2019.
“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” Megan said. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”
She plans to open an assisted-living facility in Houston and will use the money she earns from music to fund it.
“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory,” she said in a statement. “It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.