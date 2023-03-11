NBA superstar Ja Morant got into a bit of trouble this week, after he was seen on Instagram holding a gun.
Now there are reports that Ja may be headed to rehab, to get himself straight. The NBA star is reportedly checking himself into a rehab facil- ity, to help him overcome what is being described as an “addiction” to alcohol, in particular Hennessy and expensive tequila.
The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja for two games, after the NBA baller was seen on IG holding a legal registered gun, which belonged to one of his security team, according to Mediatakeout.com confirmed.
Firearms are legal in the UnitedStates, and constitutionally protected. And the states where Ja was seen with firearms, Colorado and
Tennessee are both. So Ja didn’t break any laws, despite what irresponsible members of the press are reporting. Nevertheless, it still wasn’t the smartest thing to do. And the NBA baller is hoping to get himself straight before returning to play ball.
