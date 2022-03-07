Memphis rapper Snootie Wild known for the hit singles “Yayo,” and “Made Me,” died over the weekend from gun violence.
His death was confirmed on Saturday via his official Instagram page.
“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!” the caption read.
ABC 13reported he was found shot in the neck on Friday in Houston. Officers were notified he was discovered in a ditch next to an SUV. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Snootie’s death comes three months after fellow Memphis Rapper Young Dolphwas shot and killed.
It was not immediately clear if the Houston Police Department has any suspects.
Born LePreston Porter, Snootie’s claims to fame are his debut single 2014’s “Yayo,” and his popular radio hit “Made Me,” featuring K Camp. After signing with Yo Gotti’s label in 2013, he released his debut EP “Go Mode,” in 2014.
