Method Man, a member of rap group Wu-Tang and actor, has launched a cannabis line titled TICAL. It is named after his first solo album. In partnership with Boulder, Colorado marijuana grower Vera, TICAL has released a limited supply of products to Denver dispensaries. The line includes various strains of popular marijuana plants including Sweet Grease, Free Mac and Orange Cookie Kush and are being sold at Simply Pure and WolfPac Cannabis stores.
“I’m absolutely thrilled at the prospect of bringing TICAL to Colorado’s mature and sophisticated adult-use market,” Method Man said in a statement.
“Our team has worked long and hard to bring the same energy, creativity, and equity to this brand that I have to everything I have done throughout my career.”
TICAL saw the benefit of partnering with minority-owned dispensaries in Denver for its soft launch. He said his brand will partner with Black dispensaries, women-owned dispensaries and other “disadvantaged” dispensaries in helping them reach their business goals.
“I’m particularly excited about TICAL’s focus and leadership in the cannabis space in working with Black, women, and minority-owned partners from cultivation to dispensaries. We are going to lead by example and ensure that this newly created market is as inclusive as possible,” he said. “We can’t right all the wrongs that disparate criminalization of cannabis has done to our communities, but we most certainly can make a down payment on the way forward with social equity, inclusion, and full economic participation.”
Sources: www.afrotech.com, www.thejasminebrand.com, www.bet.com, www.washingtonpost.com
