Leslie Wayne, the mother of St. Louis native and producer Leland "Metro Boomin" Wayne, died Friday, Jun. 3. TMZ reports Wayne was allegedly killed in a murder-suicide by her husband, who was not Metro's biological father.
Metro Boomin's rep confirms there will be an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. The rep also asks for privacy as the family grieves their devastating loss.
Metro hasn't addressed the incident, but many of his peers and industry friends have paid their respects on social media, including Dej Loaf and Juicy J.
"Prayers up for Metro Boomin," tweeted Juicy J, while DeJ Loaf commented, "Love + light to you @MetroBoomin."
Metro told The FADER his mother is his biggest inspiration in a 2016 interview.
"My mom wanted to give me a name where I'd be able to do it no matter what I wanted to do. An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne."
With an absentee father, Metro's mother was always instrumental in motivating him to chase after his music dreams. "I knew that he was hurting so much," Leslie said in the same FADER interview, "which is part of what made me support him so much in the music."
Metro has worked with several big names in music, including Future, Drake, 21 Savage, Migos, and more.
He has been vocal in numerous interviews about how his mother drove him back and forth from his hometown St. Louis to Atlanta during his high school years to pursue his music production career.
