Michael B. Jordan shocked a red carpet reporter when he brought up a comment she made about him.
Morning Hustle host Lore’l recently interviewed Jordan at a premiere event for Creed III. She congratulated him on the new film and shared they were classmates in New Jersey.
“We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark,” she said.
“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” Jordan responded, referring to remarks she made on a podcast.
She laughed off his comment and said she was “misquoted.” Jordan doubled down and said he heard her clearly call him corny.
“No you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name,” she said, before changing the subject. “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”
She closed the interview telling him he wasn’t corny anymore.
Lore’l and her co-hosts Eva Marcille and Dominique Da Diva gave their thoughts on Jordan gifting Lori Harvey with a date to the aquarium and Hermès stock certificates on Valentine’s Day.
“You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life,” Lore’l said. “… And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan. And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”
