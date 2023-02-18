Prophetess Tiphani Montogemery is under fire for referencing Beyoncè in a sermon, claiming the global megastar is a witch and Christians shouldn’t attend her upcoming Renaissance tour.
Beyoncè’s longtime friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams came to the star's defense in an IG reel.
“I am just watching a lot going on, things that are being said, specifically about entertainers,” Williams said, “umm, specifically about entertainers that I even have relationships with, umm entertainers that I know off the stage. Christians need to practice grace more,” Williams said.
Williams continued and said she wishes “Christians publicly prayed for entertainers as much as they rebuke them and damn their souls to hell.”
“I know it ain’t my calling mission, umm, to damn entertainers to hell and to say that they would drop dead. The devil is a lie.”
Williams also talked about the importance of having a relationship with Jesus.
“Once you have that relationship with Christ, you know certain things you will do and won’t do anymore. Just like you used to pop bottles and drop it’s like it’s hot and the Lord changed your life, it’s a possibility that God will do the same things to others.” she said.
