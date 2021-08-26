A Destiny’s Child’s 2004 performance remains one of the vocal group’s most memorable.
During a performance of “Soldier” from their Destiny Fulfilled album, Michelle Williams stumbled on live television, but smoothly stood up and continued with the performance. Years later, people still talk about the situation and want to hear Williams’ thoughts about it.
In a recent interview with Larry Reid, it was brought up in a joking way, and Williams said, “I need people to stop saying ‘she’s so clumsy.’ I fell one time.”
She continued, “That’s like causing PTSD. That’s probably why I ain’t gonna do no music. Ya’ll gonna hear me talk that’s it.”
Williams said that was the only time she ever fell on stage, and that it took her about 13 years to watch the performance.
Sources: www.TMZ.com, www.People.com, www.TheShadeRoom.com, www.TheJasmineBrand.com, www.Essence.com, www.RollingStone.com
