Are the Migos no longer a group? Twitter user @Kurrco brought it to the world’s attention that Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Soon after, the online chatter erupted.
“Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles,” one person wrote.
"Rap is dying. thug arrested, Migos may have split, keed died, wtf is goin on this week man," another account tweeted.
The potential split comes after Quavo and Takeoff recently released music as a duo with the name Unc and Phew (Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle).
Each has released solo projects, but their last release as a group is last year’s “Culture III.”
