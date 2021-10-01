"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a rep for the couple told People. "The couple both wish each other well."
They dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. In November 2018, they married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.
Earlier this year, Mandi shared how she and Miguel were navigating through the COVID-19 quarantine.
"We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot," she said. "So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]."
"But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,' " she continued. "It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything."
