Time heals all. More than a decade later, the hatchet has been buried between Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels. A now-viral video shows Daniels apologizing to Mo’Nique on stage in an auditorium full of fans, supporters, and more.
“Sometimes in life, you get caught up,” Daniels says in the clip. “When you a n****a and you come from nothing you get blinded by some [expletive] and it took me a long time to realize. I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did.”
Since Daniels and Mo’Nique have let bygones be bygones, the pair is currently working together on a thriller titled “Demon House.”
The film tells the story of a mother and her three children who experience paranormal activities in their small town home of Gary, Indiana. Mo’Nique replaces Octavia Spencer, who was originally casted to play the lead role.
Their ongoing feud started when Mo’Nique claimed Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey blackballed her for not promoting “Precious” throughout awards season. Her contract reportedly didn’t say that was a requirement and she didn’t want to be isolated from her family. The three dismissed her blackball allegations. However, multiple sources say Daniels and Mo’Nique hadn’t spoken to each other for 13 years over their differences.
She separately filed a lawsuit in 2019 against Daniels claiming she was racially and gender discriminated against by being underpaid for her stand-up special, while several other stars were paid millions. Amy Schumer was one of the stars in the lawsuit mentioned, who made 26 times the $500,000 Mo’Nique was offered.
