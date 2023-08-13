Will Moneybagg Yo still perform Aug. 25 at Chaifetz Arena?
The rapper has canceled some of the shows for his “Larger Than Life Tour”.
In June, Moneybagg announced his joint tour with Finesse2Tymes, St. Louis’ own Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt.
The tour was scheduled to start Aug. 3 in Orlando, FL and have its last stop in Moneybagg’s hometown Memphis, TN on Sept. 30. Some of the tour stops have been axed including the opening show and a show in Philadelphia, PA next week.
Moneybagg hasn’t released an official statement, but Ticketmaster has started issuing cancellation emails with details on how to receive a refund.
It's unknown if more of Moneybagg’s show will be axed.
Other artists have also fallen victim to low ticket sales including Lil Baby, who canceled some shows for his “It’s Only Us Tour” last month due to low sales.
