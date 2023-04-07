Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son is in intensive care after falling from a fifth-floor apartment window last month in New Jersey.
The incident happened on March 4 and his mother Alexis Adams has filed a civil lawsuit against the building’s owners and management.
Flor Rida’s son, Zohar Dillard is hospitalized with multiple pelvic fractures, left metatarsal fractures, internal bleeding, collapsed lungs and a grade-three liver laceration.
Dillard has hydrocephalus, a rare neurological disorder that previously sent him to undergo brain surgery.
Adams claims in the lawsuit that the windows “posed a hazardous condition” and were installed using “incorrect sized guards,” causing her son to fall “to the concrete pavement below.” She also alleges she contacted the landlord several times asking for window guards to be installed, but never received a response.
“As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said in a statement to News12 New Jersey. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”
Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, spoke on the situation on social media, “Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son,” according to TMZ. “He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall. I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remains a private matter.”
Adams is seeking “damages, together with interest, attorney’s fees, costs of suit, payment of all medical bills, and any other relief the court deems just,” per NJ.com.
