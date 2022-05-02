Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" Pearson, a cast member on "Little Women: Atlanta," was reportedly in an Atlanta hospital intensive care unit last week.
Pearson's rep confirmed the news on her Instagram page with a statement.
"At this time, Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers."
In 2016, she joined the series in a recurring role. She became the lead cast member from seasons two through six.
No details have been revealed about why Pearson is hospitalized, but Rickey Smiley wrote on Twitter on April 29, 2022, “Y’all please pray for full recovery for @RealMsJuicyBaby.” Attached to his message was a post from The Neighborhood Talk saying “Ms. Juicy Baby is currently in the hospital in a coma, may have had heart attack or stroke.”
