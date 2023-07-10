Naomi Campbell just became a mom for the second time around.
The 53-year-old supermodel announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram with a photo of her holding the child and her 2-year-old reaching over to hold him.
"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo," she wrote, adding, "It’s never too late to become a mother."
She welcomed her first child in May 2021.
In her first announcement she wrote "a beautiful little blessing. Who has chosen me to be her mother." "So honored to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.