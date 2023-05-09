Nelly and Ashanti are taking a page out of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s book by spinning the block again. Entertainment Tonight reports the former lovers who dated a decade ago have reunited. Sources told the outlet the couple are making the best out of their reconnection after being seen together at a boxing match last month.
“Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy,” one source told ET.
“Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together,” another source told ET.
The two first started dating in 2003 during the prime of their careers. Their relationship lasted for ten years before breaking up in 2013.
Nelly described their relationship as casual in an interview with ET earlier this year.
“Time does wonders for a lot of different things,” he said. “And time is one of those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we just friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.